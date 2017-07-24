'Fargo' Season 4 News: Series Creator Noah Hawley Hopes for Renewal But No Confirmation as of Yet

Facebook/FargoFX There is no news yet of a renewal for "Fargo."

Despite rumors that "Fargo" season 3 will be the series' last, showrunner Noah Hawley remains positive that there is still going to be another season, although he has not yet come up with a solid notion of what it will be all about. In a recent interview, he admitted that he had yet to think of a creative idea that would bring about a fourth season.

After the third installment wrapped up last month, rumors about the season being the FX series' swan song began to surface. The season finale was quite sensible enough to give a decent conclusion to the series, so some fans speculated that they might never see "Fargo" season 4.

Last month at the ATX Television Festival in Austin, Hawley said, "I wasn't sure if there would be a second season. I wasn't sure if there would be a third season. At the end of season 1, [FX] said, 'If you want to leave it there [that would be fine].'"

"There's only a certain amount of storytelling you can tell in that vein. And I love telling stories in this vein, but I don't have another one yet. So watch the 10th hour [of season 3] because it might be the last," he added.

Although Hawley has yet to think of an idea that could click as a possible season 4 plot, he still hopes that the series will be renewed for another installment and that season 3 would not be the end. Previously, he also said, "I always agreed with FX that the only reason to do another Fargo is if the creative is there." That said, he still needs to maximize all his creative juices and find a way to justify a fourth season.

Currently, Hawley is busy with the sophomore season of "Legion" so "Fargo" fans might need to wait for some time before he or the network confirms that there is going to be a new season for the show.