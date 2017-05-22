Farrah Abraham Rumors: 'Teen Mom' Star's Future Stepdad Wanted to Date Her First

While it is no secret to many "Teen Mom" followers that Farrah Abraham dislikes her mother Debrah, the latest rumors suggest that there is a deep reason for the animosity she displays toward her, and it has something to do with her future stepdad, Dr. David Merz.

Facebook/Teen MomRumors claim that Farrah Abraham's future stepdad, Dr. David Merz, wanted her to be his girlfriend first before settling for his mother.

Last week's episode of "Teen Mom" had Abraham agreeing to have dinner with Debra and her future husband, Merz. In the same episode Merz revealed that the purpose of the arranged dinner was to fix whatever issues Abraham has with her mom as they want her to be involved in their wedding.

"I love (Debra) more than everything in the world and we want our family to be one but we have to work with Farrah because things haven't gone so well of late between my Debra and her daughter Farrah, who she loves dearly," Merz said.

While the dinner went without any tension, Abraham eventually said that she has no intention of being part of Debra and Merz's wedding plans and lives, and that she would rather focus on her own life, suggesting she is still not done and over with her hatred toward her mother and future stepdad.

According to recent rumors, though, Abraham's anger toward the two may be understandable. Recently, a Twitter follower of Simon Saran, Abraham's beau, asked him if there was any truth to rumors that Merz was initially targeting to have a relationship with Abraham, and that he only settled for her mom after she did not respond to his tweet. Surprisingly, Saran answered the tweet and said, "I'm afraid so," suggesting the veracity of the rumors.

While Saran's tweet seems to have answered the question on why Abraham carries so much hatred toward Debrah, others can't help but raise their eyebrows. For the skeptics, Saran's tweet could have been a joke, while others think that it is highly impossible for a middle-aged doctor to dream of having a relationship with a reality-TV star who is young enough to be his daughter.