'Fast and Furious 8' News, Update: Will Fans See the 2018 Dodge Challenger Demon in Upcoming Film?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Vin Diesel and the gang (minus Paul Walker) will be returning to the racing circle in a few months, but it's not just the excitement and fun that fans can look forward to in the upcoming film.

FACEBOOK/Fast and Furious'Fast and Furious 8' promo photo

A leaked video of Vin Diesel delivering his thanks to the crew of the upcoming film has started making rounds online. In the said video, a car that looks like a Demon model is seen in the background.

The Motor Magazine reports that the Demon in the footage appears to be a prototype and Diesel may have purposefully allowed the car to be displayed in the video for advertisement purposes. The actor has yet to address the speculations.

The outlet goes on to explain that the alleged Challenger Demon as shown in the "Fast and Furious" footage is inspired by the Hellcat but could be 90 kilograms lighter and can potentially be stronger. Since the Demon was displayed on the set of the upcoming "Fast and Furious" film, there's a chance that the vehicle will be featured in the highly anticipated movie.

Meanwhile, there is not much known about the plot of "Fast and Furious 8" yet. However, fans are looking forward to the performances of the new cast members namely: Kurt Russell, Charlize Theron, and Dame Helen Mirren.

Den of Geek says Russell will play the role of Mr. Nobody, while Dame Mirren's role is still a mystery up to this point. As for Theron, she bagged the role of the Cipher, who will raise chaos in "Fast and Furious 8" and will apparently be a big reason why Diesel's Dom turns his back on his "family."

Diesel will be reprising his role as Dominic Toretto but the appearance of Paul Walker's brothers in "The Fate of the Furious" has yet to be confirmed. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will also be returning as Hobbs, Michelle Rodriguez will be back as Letty, and other familiar faces will also be in the film.

"Fast and Furious 8," which has been titled "The Fate of the Furious," will land on big screens April 14.