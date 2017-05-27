'Fastlane: Road to Revenge' Review: Game Features Famous YouTubers

Space Ape Games collaborated with more than 20 YouTubers to create the new "Fastlane: Road to Revenge" arcade-shooter game.

"Fastlane: Road to Revenge" features the gaming YouTubers as bosses, and players drive into the city and shoot everything that moves and avoid bullets to save their lives.

There are also missions and rival quests in the game that will help players unlock new weapons, special abilities, and other accessories that can be added onto their vehicle. These give them an advantage when facing enemies on the road.

Variety reported that the YouTube gaming personalities that collaborated to create "Fastlane: Road to Revenge" are Sooo Mungry, TheAlvaro845, Slogoman, Kwebbelkop, Jelly, Galadon, TheGameHuntah, Chief Pat, Team Epiphany Jake, Coleson Comedy, TheSmithPlays, JoblessGarrett, Eclihpse, Azzyland, iamSanna, Clash On Gan, AndroiMers, Bootramp, Leah Ashe and Epic Voice Guy.

Space Ace Games will be announcing more collaborators later on.

The reason behind this collaboration is to pool in gamers for "Fastlane: Road to Revenge" through the 55 million followers that these YouTube personalities have. However, Space Ape COO and co-founder Simon Hade shared that it's more than just endorsing their new game.

"The value comes from having content that solves a problem for the channel: giving them interesting things to talk about with their fans. We will never just pay someone to make a video," Hade explained.

Kwebbelkop shared that this is also an interesting way for them to bond with their followers.

"This is such a unique opportunity to interact with my fans; I've never encountered something like this before," said the YouTube personality. He added that it will be an exciting experience to compete against his YouTube friends on the streets of "Fastlane: Road to Revenge."

"Fastlane: Road to Revenge" launched last May 25 and is available on Android and iOS.