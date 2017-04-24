'Fate of the Furious' News, Update: Vin Diesel Axes Scene Featuring Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham

Since its premiere, "The Fate of the Furious" has been a major hit, raking in hundreds of millions in the global box office. Aside from a powerhouse cast, the behind-the-scenes drama and intense action featured in the film are two of the other factors that make it a magnet for moviegoers, not to mention the highly-publicized feud between Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Vin Diesel.

Facebook/FastandFurious Promotional photo for "The Fate of the Furious"

With "The Fate of the Furious" still rolling in cinemas, the spin-off movie featuring Johnson and Jason Statham are reportedly in the works. The movie was supposed to kick off with a scene from the eighth installment of the "Fast and Furious" franchise but was ultimately axed.

The Wrap got the breakdown of that scene featuring Johnson and Statham, and it looks like it would have been really fun for the franchise's fans if it had not been axed.

"The deleted scene is a nod to 'Rocky 3's' fight at the end between Rocky and Apollo. Hobbs (Johnson) and Shaw (Statham) face off and right before they connect fists they stop, look at one another and one of them goes, 'Why are we fighting? We should be working together instead of for that idiot.' And 'that idiot' is none other than Dominic Toretto, played by Diesel," a source familiar with the situation told the publication.

The publication learned that the short tag featuring Johnson and Statham was filmed for the current movie, but film producer and co-star Diesel decided to axe that scene at the very end of the movie due to his ongoing feud with Johnson at the time.

A source told The Wrap that the deleted scene was supposed to serve as a launch point for the spin-off. It remains to be seen how Johnson and Statham will form a bond in the spin-off, considering their trash-talking rivalry in "The Fate of the Furious."