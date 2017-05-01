'Fate of the Furious' News: Writer Chris Morgan Reveals How Paul Walker's Death Altered Course of 'Fast and the Furious' Franchise

Even after the death of Paul Walker, the "Fast and Furious" franchise has continued to evolve into an action-packed spectacle. However, the "Fast and Furious" 7 and 8 movies had to change their trajectories dramatically to give Walker's character's storyline a fitting closure.

Facebook/FastandFuriousPromotional photo for "Fate of the Furious"

Walker died while the production for the seventh installment of the film was ongoing. His passing forced the creators of the movie to change their original plan for Brian, Walker's character, so the franchise could move forward despite his death.

Speaking with Collider, writer Chris Morgan talked about the tragic incident and how it gave "Fast and Furious" fans a cathartic experience to say goodbye. He revealed that the original ending was different from what the audiences saw on the big screen, but it was derived from what they had already completed at the time of Walker's death.

"Well, the original ending, if I remember correctly, was out guys end up solving the problem and then kind of becoming—again, going more outlaw, it was sort of a happier ending that kind of ends with the insinuation that they were gonna go off onto this heist or this job," he said.

He said the story of Brian revolved around reconciling the idea of family with the adrenaline-fueled lifestyle he had established over the course of the first six installments of the movie. That is why to give a closure to his storyline, they made it look like he finally had a deeper understanding of who he was at the core and what was most important in his life.

According to Morgan, he felt that they were able to address Brian and Mia's departure in the "Fate of the Furious," considering how the latest movie in the franchise shows how their makeshift family comes apart after Dominic's betrayal.

"The Fate of the Furious" is showing in theaters now.