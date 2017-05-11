FBI Director James Comey Fired Due to Inability to 'Effectively Lead the Bureau'

President Donald Trump has just fired Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey on Tuesday, May 9, in a move that sent shockwaves through Washington. Comey has been heading the investigation into the possible collusion with Russia by Trump's 2016 elections campaign team.

Reuters/Kevin LamarqueUnited States Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey is sworn in to testify before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on 'Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation' on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 3, 2017.

Ex-director James Comey has once been viewed as nonpartisan and a model law enforcement official, although public perception for the former FBI head would be affected by the turmoil surrounding the 2016 presidential campaign, according to CNN.

The explanation offered by the Trump administration came with the signed letter released from the White House on Tuesday. In his message to Comey, President Trump informed the former FBI Director that he has been removed from service and has been terminated effective immediately. In a note that could have referred to Comey's handling of Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton's emails, Trump wrote that he has decided that Comey is "not able to effectively lead the bureau."

Continuing on, Trump said in his letter to the ex-FBI director: "It is essential that we find new leadership for the FBI that restores public trust and confidence in its vital law enforcement mission." Trump went on to add, "I wish you the best of luck in your future endeavors."

This decision marks only the second time that the FBI director has been fired, according to BBC News. This move now has the Congress in chaos as the timing is suspicious, with Comey being fired just as the Russia investigation has been ongoing.

Democrats have been swift to take up the issue of Russia in connection with the sacking. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer ventured "Were these investigations getting too close to home for the president?"

"This does not seem to be a coincidence," Schumer noted before the press at a May 9 evening conference.