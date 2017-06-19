'Fear the Walking Dead' Season 3 News: Will This One Long-Awaited Reunion Finally Happen?

The most recent episode of "Fear the Walking Dead" season 3 brought a character back to the fold after being presumed dead.

(Photo: AMC)A promotional still from "Fear the Walking Dead" season 3, episode 4, "100"

Daniel Salazar (Ruben Blades) was the center of the most recent episode, "100," which tells the story of how he survived from the fire in the midseason finale, and what has become of him as he struggled to survive.

Now that he is back, albeit a man very different from what he was the last time fans saw him, one of the things that they are wondering about is a possible reunion between him and his daughter Ofelia (Mercedes Masohn) in "Fear the Walking Dead" season 3.

In an interview with Comicbook.com, Blades said that his character is convinced that Ofelia is dead, but there is a beam of hope for him about her being alive.

"The story that Strand (Colman Domingo) is giving him is too detailed to be a complete lie," Blades said. "The thing about Madison (Kim Dickens) and the thing about the hotel ... He gave enough bits of information for Salazar, who's an intelligence officer, to realize that there's some truth to what he's saying. So even though he doesn't believe what Strand said, he still thinks that Ofelia can be alive," he went on to say.

This has Daniel believing that Ofelia is still out there somewhere, which convinces fans that "Fear the Walking Dead" season 3 is close to have the two cross each other's paths.

It is unclear at the moment where Ofelia is, but fans expect to learn more about her situation in "Fear the Walking Dead" season 3 with Daniel back.

As for the tension between Strand and Daniel, Blades said that the latter is being practical and is not being eaten up by his hate towards him so he still sees value in him, but "as a con man."

"Fear the Walking Dead" season 3 airs every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.