'Fear the Walking Dead' Season 3 Spoilers: EPs Tease Madison's Journey as the Show's Rick Grimes

Brand-new details about the fate of Madison (Kim Dickens) in "Fear the Walking Dead" season 3 have come to light as the series continues to get some love and praises from critics.

(Photo: Michael Desmond/AMC)A promotional still featuring Kim Dickens as Madison in "Fear the Walking Dead" season 3.

During the ATX Television Festival, TV Fanatic had the chance to speak to executive producer Gale Ann Hurd and showrunner Dave Erickson, who teased where Madison is headed.

Hurd said that Madison is basically the Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) in "The Walking Dead," the show's long-running parent series.

"The character of Madison is number one on the call sheet, and she is, as people would say, the Rick Grimes of this show," she stated.

"It's rare to see the woman's story provided. She's the one who is keeping the family alive, especially now that Travis (Cliff Curtis) is gone. She's going to have to earn that and maintain it," she went on to say.

Erickson them emphasized the similarities between Rick and Madison, suggesting that she was always capable of leading a group even before the apocalypse hit them in "Fear the Walking Dead."

"Rick was a cop, and Maddie was a guidance counselor, so there was an assurance that she would get up to the place where she could lead on all levels," he explained.

"And I think there mistakes that all of our characters made last season. You know, they got flack for lighting up the RBH when she tried to find ... she don't do that no more," she went on to say.

"Fear the Walking Dead" season 3 returns this Sunday, June 25, with episode 5, "Burning in Water, Drowning in Flame." This installment will see Madison and Troy (Daniel Sharman) realize the rise of a new threat leading them to "search for answers."

The previous installment, "100," marked the return of Ruben Blades as Daniel Salazar and told the story of his survival and what it did to him.

Media outlets like Forbes and Vanity Fair are convinced after this "Fear the Walking Dead" season 3episode, which was preceded by equally strong ones, is much better than "The Walking Dead."