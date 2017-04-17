'Fear the Walking Dead' Season 4 News: AMC Renews Series, Hires Two New Showrunners

Fans of AMC's "Fear the Walking Dead" will be delighted to know that the series has already been given a fourth season renewal order. However, two new showrunners have been brought in to steer the wheel come season 4.

Facebook/FearTWD'Fear the Walking Dead' has been renewed for a fourth season.

It was previously reported that Dave Erickson, the current showrunner, will be exiting the series after the third season because of a new overall deal with the network. However, that does not necessarily mean that he will not be involved in future seasons of the show. In fact, he will remain an executive producer.

Replacing Erickson at the helm will be Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, according to Entertainment Weekly. The pair will work together on the fourth season, with "The Walking Dead" showrunner Scott M. Gimple lending a hand as executive producer.

"We're very excited to continue the journey of Fear The Walking Dead, and truly look forward to working with the talented team of Andrew Chambliss, Ian Goldberg, and Scott Gimple," Joel Stillerman, AMC original programming and development president, said.

As for the upcoming third season of "Fear the Walking Dead," fans should expect to see some changes when it comes to the characters. The past two seasons have been a tumultuous ride and season 3 will see the effects of their journey. Travis (Cliff Curtis), on one hand, will be more unhinged in the new season.

Fans will also meet new characters come season 3. Emma Caulfield and Daniel Sharman have been tapped to portray important roles in the upcoming season. Sharman, who is known for his work on "Teen Wolf," will be playing the charismatic yet vicious Troy. Caulfield's role, on the other hand, is being kept tightly under wraps. That has not stopped speculations, though, as rumors claim that her character will be involved with Nick (Frank Dillane) and Luciana (Danay Garcia).

"Fear the Walking Dead" season 3 will premiere on June 4 on AMC.