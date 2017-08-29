Fifth Harmony Throws Back Camila Cabello During MTV Video Music Awards Performance

Fifth Harmony made a statement during their MTV Video Music Awards number as one silhouette was thrown back and became totally out of sight. Four silhouettes remained and continued performing — a clear symbolism for the departure of Camila Cabello.

REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo The girl group Fifth Harmony was down to four when Camila Cabello left in 2016.

The girl group sans Cabello won Best Pop Video and the remaining four members were conveying a message that they are doing good, happy and in a good place right now.

The group was asked on the red carpet if they needed to give a statue to their ex-band mate and Normani Kordei answered that they will give the statue to their choreographer. Cabello was no longer part of the group when they filmed their winning video "Down."

The "Havana" singer's departure created a tension among the group. Cabello left the group in December 2016 and ventured into a solo career.

Fifth Harmony, composed of Kordei, Lauren Jauregui, Dinah Jane and Ally Brooke, did not want Cabello to leave but she did not talk with them before she left. Since then, the girls and the solo performer have not been good terms. The group's MTV Video Music Awards performance clearly says as much.

In an interview with USA Today, Fifth Harmony— who retained their already popular group name despite Cabello's absence — stated they are happy and they have moved forward. Jauregui added that they are now in a good place and they hope the former band mate is also in a similar situation.

However, there are reports that the group is headed towards dissolution because they have been offered solo deals by Epic Records. Fifth Harmony was never the same after Cabello's departure as she was considered as the group's biggest talent. Nevertheless, the company producing their album believes that each one of them can make it on their own and the members could be embarking on solo careers after their next album.

Fifth Harmony's new self-titled album was released on Friday, Aug. 25.