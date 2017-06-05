'Fight for My Way' Spoilers: Go Dong Man and Choi Ae Ra's Friendship Blossoms into Romance

Go Dong Man (Park Seo Joon) and Choi Ae Ra's (Kim Ji Won) platonic relationship is expected to grow into something more in the upcoming episodes of "Fight for My Way."

Facebook/kbs.officialfightformywayPromotional image for the Korean drama series "Fight for My Way"

Reports mentiioned that Dong Man will finally realize his true feelings for Ae Ra after seeing her with another man. The previous episode saw Ae Ra have an impromptu date with Moo Bin (Choi Woo Shik), which made Dong Man jealous of his friend's new admirer. Since Dong Man is beginning to have romantic feelings for Ae Ra, their relationship as close friends is expected to shift into a romantic one.

Citing a source from the show's production team, Soompi reported that Dong Man will soon confess his romantic feelings for Ae Ra. How she will react once she discovers about it, however, remains to be seen.

Released in late May, the series follows four young adults who are simply trying to get by in life. The story centers on their personal struggles as well as their complicated relationships.

In a recent interview, chief producer Lee Gun Joon said the on-screen chemistry between the four leads comes naturally since they are all close friends in real life.

"Park Seo Joon and Kim Ji Won are actually very close in real life, too. They are taking care of each other and cheering each other on. They are both committed to their characters. They have good chemistry in real life, and they're having a lot of fun while filming."

He also praised Ahn Jae Hong and Song Ha Yoon for their on-screen rapport as they portray a couple who have been dating for a long time. "In the drama, they are a couple who have been together for six years... I think that side of the story will be fun too," the producer added.

"Fight for My Way" airs every Monday and Tuesday at 10 p.m. KST on KBS2. New episodes can also be streamed via Viki.