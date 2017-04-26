Fighting Abortion with Christian Love

By Rod Anderson , CP Cartoonist

According to research by the abortion industry, more than half of women who undergo an abortion cite their partner's absence or unsupportiveness as a reason for choosing abortion.

Women cite concerns such as fear of being a single parent and relationship problems (infidelity, abuse, unreliability, etc.) as factors that make abortion appear to be the best or only option. Women who were studied also shared compounding factors, such as lack of family support and financial resources, feeling unable to balance the new baby with other areas of life (education, work), and fear that older children would suffer if a new sibling joined the family.

