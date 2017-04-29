'Final Fantasy 7 Remake' Release Date, News: Game Not Coming Until 2018 or Later

Fans may have to wait a little while longer before the arrival of "Final Fantasy 7 Remake." It is widely believed that Square Enix does not plan on releasing the highly anticipated title before 2018.

Facebook/FinalFantasyThe 'Final Fantasy' franchise has been around since 1987.

According to GameSpot, an investors document recently revealed that "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" will be released in the fiscal year of 2018 or later. That means the earliest that fans can get their hands on the upcoming title is next year. Interested readers can scan the document here.

Last year, rumors started circulating online that "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" would make it to the market by 2017. This was later clarified and proved to be false by none other than Shinji Hashimoto, the brand manager for "Final Fantasy" and an executive producer at Square Enix.

While this piece of news may be disappointing to some, it should be noted that Square Enix has other titles in store for fans. Work on "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" will eventually begin, but it seems that the studio needs to focus and pour its efforts on the other projects that they have planned.

Since Square Enix has more time to develop the story of "Final Fantasy 7 Remake," iDigitalTimes points out that there are some things not worth keeping in the game. The publication notes that the story of "Final Fantasy 7" was captivating, although the way it was told ultimately led to confusion.

Additionally, it suggests doing away with the snowboarding mini game that was included in "Final Fantasy 7." According to the publication, its placement in the story was questionable and made the weight of the moment less heavy.

While not a lot is known about the upcoming game, there has been talk of "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" being released in three parts. It is also a given that the graphics will be exceedingly better, since technology has advanced since the original game's 1997 release.

"Final Fantasy 7 Remake" was first announced at the Electronic Entertainment Expo in 2015.