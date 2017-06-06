'Final Fantasy 7 Remake' Release Date: Square Enix Takes Over Development

"Final Fantasy 7 Remake" will now be exclusively developed in-house by Square Enix, which means the studio CyberConnect2 will no longer be part of the production process.

(Photo: Square Enix)A promotional image for "Final Fantasy 7 Remake."

The developer helped out in putting together the original "Final Fantasy 7 Remake," which was released back in 1997. Thanks to the change, Naoki Hamaguchi, who most recently served as project leader for "Mobius," will now spearhead the development.

While promoting "Mobius" during a livestream, Hamaguchi spoke about what brought about the shakeup and how it could affect "Final Fantasy 7 Remake."

"So far, development has been carried out mainly with the support of external partners," he said, per a translation provided by Nova Crystallis.

"However, in view of factors such as improving quality when the product goes into mass production in the future, the company has decided to shift the developmental system back to within the company, so as to maintain a stable schedule and have control over factors such as quality. We will be forming a robust system within the company to properly carry out the development," he went on to say.

Unfortunately, Hamaguchi played coy as to what brought about the change. According to GamesIndustry.biz, Square Enix may have just wanted to take over since much of its manpower was freed up after the release of "Final Fantasy 15."

There is also the possibility that CyberConnect2 is not doing the best job on the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake," although there is no confirmation of that.

It is unclear what this means for the release date of "Final Fantasy 7 Remake." Even without the recent change, the game is not expected to see the light of day anytime soon.

Square Enix has been warning fans that it will be a while before the remake turns up. With the developer letting go of CyberConnect2, which is known for the "Naruto Shippuden" games, there is no telling when "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" will be out and about.