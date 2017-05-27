'Final Fantasy VII Remake' Update: Square Enix Hiring Devs to Join Team

"Final Fantasy VII" is getting a remake, almost everybody probably knows that by now. So far, not much is revealed about the game's development, especially how much Square Enix has already done in terms of the story and gameplay, but maybe some fans can help. Recently, the company posted job advertisements that might interest longtime players.

YOUTUBE/PlayStation A screengrab from the PSX 2015 trailer for video game “Final Fantasy VII Remake.”

According to Square Enix's official website. the company's Business Division 1 is looking for people who want to join making their upcoming title "Final Fantasy VII Remake." The site also put up messages from the top people at Square Enix to give aspirants a feel of what they are looking for and what they are trying to create.

Yoshinori Kitase, executive of Division 1, says that the main goal of their team is to make "Final Fantasy VII Remake" a masterpiece. For that to happen, they need more people to strengthen their development team. He also shared that besides him, "Final Fantasy VII Remake" director Tetsuya Nomura and scenario writer Kazushige Nojima are working on the project as well.

Nomura also released a message. The game director explained that the reason behind the remake is because there are a lot of players today who are not familiar with "Final Fantasy VII" and they want the game to endure. The goal of the project is to make a high-definition masterpiece, and that requires tremendous time and resources. In order to decrease that time, they need more people on their team.

The last message was from Naoki Hamaguchi, development leader for "Final Fantasy VII Remake." He shared that in order to make the company's goal a reality, he was given the responsibility as head of the development team. He promises aspiring creators that they have everything they will need to display their abilities, encouraging them to come and create with his team. Hamaguchi finished his message with the note that his goal with the project is to revive the feeling he had 20 years ago while playing the original "Final Fantasy VII." He explained that he will never forget it and he wants the future generations to experience it as well.

The positions required are battle planner, level planner, and background and visual effect designers. Aspiring creators can now visit their site to take a look at other job requirements.