'Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age' News: Latest Trailer Offers Preview of Revamped Job System and Other Game Mechanics

With "Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age" moving closer and closer to its official release, developers have recently unveiled some new trailers showing what fans can expect from this offering.

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age official websitePlayers will be able to take on monstrous foes inside 'Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age'

The latest trailer is one gamers will likely want to check out as it features some interesting snippets of gameplay.

A recent report from Gematsu noted that the newly released video is known as the "Get to Know in 120 Seconds" trailer, and as its name implies, it provides viewers with a quick rundown of what the game provides.

At around the one minute mark of the trailer, viewers can take a look at the new Speed Mode that enables players to go through certain portions of the game quickly. This feature should help them cut down on the time they will spend traveling through the different areas contained within the game's world.

Players should exercise caution whenever they travel this way, however, as they may stray too far from the right path and run into a powerful enemy that can squash them in seconds.

A little later into the video, players can also get a look at the updated job system that will be used in "Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age." This new job system is one that gamers will want to pay a lot of attention to and study carefully if they want to get the most out of it.

The revamped job system also lets players strengthen the characters the way they want to, allowing them to experiment and see which paths of progression work best for them.

Other new features included in the remastered game are auto save, Trophy support and even shorter loading times. Share functionalities will also be made accessible to players.

Players in North America will be able to try out "Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age" as soon as it is released on July 11.