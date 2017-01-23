'Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age' News: New Gameplay Trailer Showcases Ice Esper Mateus, The Corrupt

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age" is the upcoming, remastered version of the 2006 title "Final Fantasy XII," and players can now get a few more extra looks at how the game's visuals have been updated, thanks to some new gameplay footage.

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age official websiteA chaotic battle takes place inside 'Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age'

The new gameplay footage was shown off during the Taipei Game Show. "Final Fantasy" brand manager Shinji Hashimoto and producer Hiroaki Kato were also on hand for the event, DualShockers reported.

Moving on now to what was showcased, there were several battle sequences and some familiar settings featured, but there may be one particular snippet of action that could greatly interest fans of the original game.

Thanks to a new video shared by the YouTube channel "Giuseppe's Gaming," players can now get an early look at what the Ice Esper Mateus, The Corrupt looks like inside "Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age."

The trident-wielding Mateus uses those familiar attacks of his to get the upper hand on the player's foes. A bit later into the video, Mateus is even shown deploying his special attack against an unlucky opponent.

Apart from the improved graphics, The Zodiac Age" is also expected to bring a few more additional features that may entice players to go on this adventure once again.

For instance, the addition of the Zodiac Job System should allow players to further personalize their playthroughs, and the new Speed and Trial modes should give them new challenges to try as well.

Trophies are being added to the game as well, giving players new goals to strive for. A new auto-save feature is coming too and loading times should be shorter in this remastered offering in comparison to what players had to deal with when it came to the original title.

Players interested in purchasing "Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age" should be able to do so this year, though the folks over at Square Enix have yet to announce an exact release date for it.