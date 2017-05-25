'Final Fantasy XV' News: Patch 1.1 Brings Massive Changes

Just like other games, the developers of "Final Fantasy XV" show great importance when it comes to fans' feedback. After all, these help in making the game its best possible version. Interestingly, this is exactly what Square Enix did with the title's latest update called patch 1.1.

YouTube/Final Fantasy XV The new update called patch 1.1 has just arrived to "Final Fantasy XV."

According to GearNuke, the studio has just unleashed the aforementioned patch to "Final Fantasy XV." It brings a number of exciting stuff, one being a brand-new recipe that Ignis can use when cooking. It is worth noting that this is based on the feedback the video game company acquired from fans of the game in Taiwan.

Patch 1.1 of "Final Fantasy XV" is around 3 GB on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It adds a survey functionality that asks about upcoming updates and is added to the in-game title screen. It should be noted, though, that this is only available until the end of June.

The above-mentioned recipe, which the patch brought, is called "Plump 'n' Pungent Tofu." The ingredients it requires are Kettier Ginger, Chocobean and Sweet Pepper. This newly added recipe introduces two effects: "Last Stand" and level 1 XP boost, as reported by Gamasutra.

Apart from these additions, the new "Final Fantasy XV" patch also published the winners of the snapshot contest. There are also a couple of bug fixes brought to the game. For instance, the known Timed Quests crash is now resolved, alongside various issues players have been complaining about.

Moreover, the patch brings the highly talked-about "Final Fantasy XV" downloadable content (DLC) called "Behemoth Jacket." In the past, this content was only available for purchase from a specific retailer. However, with the arrival of the new update, players can now acquire it for free. Square Enix has really given the community another reason to enjoy the game wholeheartedly.