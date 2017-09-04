'Final Fantasy XV' Nintendo Switch: Nothing Planned Yet, but Square Enix Continues Testing

(Photo: Square Enix) A screenshot from "Final Fantasy XV."

It looks like fans should hold their horses for a Nintendo Switch version of "Final Fantasy XV."

After teasing the possibility at Gamescom 2017, game producer Hajime Tabata clarified to Dual Shockers at PAX West that nothing is set in stone yet on that front.

That does not mean they are not working on something though. Tabata explained that they are still testing the Switch to see whether it will be able to support "Final Fantasy XV."

He revealed that they attempted to use on the Nintendo Switch the Luminous Engine, which is the same engine used on the game for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Unfortunately, they discovered that at this point in time, they cannot "bring out the most of the engine" on the Switch. The good that came out of this is that Tabata's team are now very familiar with the technical aspects of the Nintendo console and are committed to doing what they can with what's available.

That being said, they are still actively looking for ways to be able to bring "Final Fantasy XV" to the Nintendo Switch and are using what they learned from their tests.

In bringing the game to the console, Square Enix wants to ensure that they make the most out of what the console has to offer and put together an experience that is unique and tailor-made to the Switch.

When first asked last week by IGN during Gamescom about bringing "Final Fantasy XV" to Nintendo Switch, this is what Tabata had to say: