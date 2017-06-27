'Final Fantasy XV' Patch Notes Reveal a Massive 8.65 GB

The "Final Fantasy XV" new update is now ready for download. Patch 1.12 will bring a new feature to the gang's beloved Regalia.

Final Fantasy XV "Final Fantasy XV: Episode Prompto" will be released on June 27.

"Final Fantasy XV" Patch 1.12 will bring players Regalia Type-D, a new feature that will make driving a little more interesting. With Type-D, players will be given the ability to drive off-road.

Aside from this, the new feature will allow Regalia to turn into a monster truck. When players are ready to get this new look, they only need to head back to Hammerhead and talk to Cindy about upgrading the King's vehicle.

The all-new upgrade to the Regalia not only allows customization and the ability to drive off-road but it also includes other features. The customized monster truck Regalia will be able to jump anywhere, be it on cliffs or other vehicles.

Players of the "Final Fantasy XV" are really satisfied about this new feature as they continue to express their feelings online. The Regalia Type-D really added a whole new way of experiencing the boys' journey.

Patch 1.12 also adds "Episode Prompto's" soundtrack to the game. Other details of the newest upgrade include: the Regalia customization option, results from the survey regarding upcoming updates, and other various bug fixes. The patch comes in with a total of 8.65 GB so players should prepare to make room for it.

Players also need to take note that "Final Fantasy XV" Patch 1.12 will also be needed to accommodate Episode Prompto.

"Final Fantasy XV" is the latest installment in the "Final Fantasy" series developed and published by Square Enix. It is an open-world action role-playing game that takes players to the world of Eos and take control of Prince Noctis on his journey to restoring peace in the world. The game is now available worldwide for the PlayStation 4.