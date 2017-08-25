'Final Fantasy XV' Release Date News: PC Version is Underway; Launch in 2018

Facebook/ffxv 'Final Fantasy XV' promotional image.

After such a long wait, PC gamers might be getting some great news soon as "Final Fantasy XV" is now expected to arrive for the platform next year.

The speculations were sparked by a recent trailer released by GPU chip maker Nvidia. The said video was titled "Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition." The over two-minute video previewed the game in 4K quality and lets gamers have a taste of how vivid the game's animations can become on the PC.

Shortly after the video's release, "Final Fantasy" developer Square Enix reportedly confirmed to GameSpot that the Nvidia trailer was not just a representation but was a legitimate teaser of an upcoming "Final Fantasy XV" port for PC.

Added to that, reports have it that "Final Fantasy" director Hajime Tabata also made the official announcement of a PC version of "Final Fantasy XV" during Nvidia's presentation in this week's Gamescom 2017.

This is going to be the first-ever PC release of a "Final Fantasy" title. However, the possibility of it has always been a topic for discussion among players and developers. In a December 2016 interview with Kotaku, director Hajime Tabata has never dismissed its possibility.

"We are thinking about a PC version. But until we've got the console versions finished, we really aren't gonna think anymore about that," Tabata stated at the time.

The trailer showed how the game would look in "4K high-resolution textures," in Nvidia's TrufEffects and HairWorks technologies that presents "realistic grass simulation" and "advanced hair simulation," and more.

Nvidia's trailer promised that "Final Fantasy XV" would be "more immersive than ever before" through the First Person Camera Mode feature that was also presented in the video teaser. If the trailer is anywhere close to the final PC release of the game, it is bound to give a great experience of a first-person perspective, role-playing gaming.

Tabata has also confirmed that the "Final Fantasy XV" port, which he reportedly referred to as an "Ultimate Version," will be released sometime next year.