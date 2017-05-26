'Final Fantasy XV' Update: Square Enix Adds Survey Feature for Future Content

Square Enix is giving "Final Fantasy XV" fans the chance to decide what is next for the game. That is because the studio added a feature that allows the community to vote on what the next content for the title should be. This is indeed an interesting addition, considering the fact that players are involved.

According to IGN, the aforementioned new feature in "Final Fantasy XV" is basically a survey, which allows one selection per player. It lists all the potential downloadable contents (DLCs) that revolve around Arden's past, Lunafreya's activities, the World of Ruin and more. It also includes new and upcoming playable characters such as Iris, Gentiana and Cor.

Apart from contents and characters, the survey also features a new hard mode as well as a bunch of upgrades. It is worth noting that these are just selections and they have yet to be added to the game. Unless, of course, players decide to vote for them to win.

Voting will end in June. The survey feature arrived to "Final Fantasy XV" via an update, which also introduced a brand-new recipe for stinky tofu. Interestingly, the recipe was chosen based on the feedback Square Enix got from a survey conducted in Taiwan. This only proves that, in one way or another, this new feature is working accordingly.

Previously, the video game company discussed the possibility of introducing Arden's past in "Final Fantasy XV." However, with players having the chance to vote for the upcoming DLC, things are about to change. So, what the studio iterated might not exactly be the next content of the game, as it now depends on the results of the survey.

In related "Final Fantasy XV" news, PlayStation LifeStyle reported that the infamous Armiger glitch no longer exists in the Timed Quests. In addition to all these changes, the studio is giving players a chance to download a free Trendy Outfit. It is for Noctis and can be downloaded from the PlayStation Store starting May 30.