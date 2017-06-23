'Fire Emblem Echoes' Update Fixes Issues and Other Adjustments

"Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia" has just launched an update that is said to fix some details about the game. What will this new patch bring to the hit role-playing game?

YouTube/Nintendo UK In "Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia," players have the option to change their class as soon as a certain level is reached.

"Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadow of Valentia" recently revealed the information about its new update. According to Nintendo support website, "Echoes'" new patch was released on June 20 and contains several data that are going to fix the game's system.

The patch notes reveals that the update will fix a presentation issue that occurs in the fourth set of the downloadable content released recently in-game. The other major adjustment is said to be about the game in general. The patch notes say that the update will make "Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia's" gaming experience more pleasant. Howeve, the note does not specify in what way.

Aside from these changes, not much has been shared by Nintendo about the new "Fire Emblem Echoes" update.

To acquire the new game update, players should first make sure that their current Nintendo system is up-to-date. To know if the general Nintendo 3DS system is the current one, players should open the Nintendo eShop and wait for a notice. If it is already up-to-date, players could immediately proceed with the "Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia" system update.

Additional information about the "Fire Emblem Echoes" patch is that it is needed to be applied in order to use the game's internet services. The patch is needed to be installed to ensure proper gaming experience.

"Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia" is the 15th game in the "Fire Emblem" series. It tells the story of two kingdoms at war and its eventual unification under the One Kingdom of Valentia. It is the remake of "Fire Emblem Gaiden" first released in 1992.

"Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia" is now available wordwide for the Nintendo 3DS.