'Fire Emblem Warriors' Nintendo Switch Gameplay News: New Characters, Special Edition and Trailer Revealed

(Photo: Nintendo) Screenshot from the promotional trailer of "Fire Emblem Warriors."

Nintendo showed off its highly anticipated hack-and-slash video game "Fire Emblem Warriors" at Gamescom 2017 with a brand-new trailer.

There, fans will learn the story driving the new and fan servicing "Fire Emblems" installment and the dire situations that the heroes they will play as will find themselves in.

Leo, Takumi, Hinoka and Camilla were also confirmed as playable characters, joining Chrom, Corrin, Ryoma, Marth and Xander in the roster.

Apart from that a Limited Edition "Fire Emblem Warriors" for the Nintendo Switch console has also been announced for Europe. It includes the three-disc original soundtrack and character art cards.

"Fire Emblem Warriors" will be released first in Japan. Then fans in Europe and in the U.S. will have to wait for the game Oct. 20. When it does come out in the west, it will be released alongside the new Chrom and Tiki amiibo.

"Fire Emblem Warriors" brings together heroes from previous installments of the long-running video game franchise and takes them to a new kingdom to face off against the menacing Chaos Dragon.

Gameplay also heavily borrows from the musou style in the "Dynasty Warriors" series by Koei Tecmo, which means players will likely be tasked to complete missions and take on packs of enemies.

"Fire Emblem Warriors" will also allow players to learn more about their allies by putting them through series of events where they can bond and get to know each other more. The official description for the game reads: