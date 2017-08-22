'Fishing Planet' PS4 Release Date, Latest News: New Catchy Trailer Features Different Environments; Game Heads to Console This August

Facebook/FishingPlanetGame Promotional photo for "Fishing Planet"

A popular simulation fishing game titled "Fishing Planet" is set for release for the PlayStation 4 later this month, and a new trailer for it has just been unveiled. The two-minute video makes it look like this title is not going to be just another fishing game.

Although the game by developer Fishing Planet has been available on Steam for two years now, those who are not very familiar with it are interested to know more before it hits the PS4 console this August. As luck would have it, a new two-minute video has just been released and offers a glimpse of the "Fishing Planet," and it seems it is more than enough to catch the attention of gamers—even those who are absorbed in titles like "Call of Duty."

The new "Fishing Planet" clip made the game look a lot like a movie, only it offered a different type of action. On the surface, the trailer shone the spotlight on a man holding a fishing rod and was waiting for some fish to bite his bait. The clip featured some rock music in the background, which seemed just right for the kind of action that the game involves. In the clip, the loud music starts to kick in when the man holding the fishing rod finally catches a fish.

The trailer also brought gamers to a broad range of environments, from an alpine lake embraced by icy mountains, a marsh filled with towering trees and some picturesque views of what is beneath the waters. The game has more than 70 fish species available in 12 "scenic waterways," said the clip.

"Fishing Planet" was first released on Steam Early Access in August 2015. Since then, the game has been playable for free for those who were using Linux Steam OS, Mac or a Windows computer. After two years of being available on Steam, the game will finally head to PlayStation 4 on Aug. 29.