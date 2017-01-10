Fitbit News: New Features Unveiled for 2017, Makes Wearable More Personalized

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

One of the largest makers of fitness trackers and wearable devices, Fitbit, was also present during the Consumer Electronics Show event held last week in Las Vegas, Nevada to unveil new features exclusive to their products that make them feel more personalized.

According to CNET, Fitbit is set to launch new features to make the wearable fitness trackers more shaped to the needs and goals of their owners.

Last week, Fitbit announced the new Personal Goal Setting option. This new feature will help owners of Fitbit trackers input their personal data and form a daily goal for several activities. While there have been options to set daily goals for steps, distance, calories to burn, and active minutes before, these are often unrealistic especially considering that the app recommends for people to take 10,000 steps per day.

The new Personal Goal Setting option is likely to fix that and will make the daily goal setting realistic and based on what every tracker owner needs by getting them to answer a short survey. Answers on the survey will be analyzed for the app to come up with a better recommendation and more tailored daily activity goals.

With the Personal Goal Setting option, Fitbit tracker options can also find goals for workouts, improved sleep, and healthier and more balanced diet.

The Fitbit app has also added a new tab called Guidance. This tab incorporates the workout platform Fitstar to the Fitbit app to make suggestions on good workouts to match the tracker owners' activities. For example, if the tracker sensed that the owner just finished a long run, it may suggest doing some abdominal workout or instruct people to do some stretching to relax their muscles. The Fitstar app is free to download and to use, but some areas of the app only work with a premium subscription.

Following some research that says tracker users are more likely to take 700 additional steps after seeing friend's using the Fitbit app platform, the company decided to introduce an all-new Community tab as well. The app update will soon let Fitbit users upload and share their workout routines, activities, photos, and progress.

The Community tab will go live in March.