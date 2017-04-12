Fitbit Smartwatch Release Date, Spec Rumors: Launch Pushed Back Due to Production Issues

In an era where technology and fitness are somewhat blurring the lines of division, gadgets arise that combine elements of the two, bringing forth the smartwatch. In this arena, Fitbit is launching its own line of smartwatch, but consumers can only expect it in the fall.

According to Yahoo Finance, Fitbit's smartwatch was initially slated for spring but was then pushed back to fall. According to two sources, this was due to production problems, and this is shaping up to be a bad development for Fitbit.

"In one of the more final prototypes, the GPS wasn't working because the antennae wasn't in the right place," one of the sources said. "They had to go back to the drawing board to redesign the product so the GPS got a strong signal," the source continued.

The fact that they had problems with signal, which is after all one of its supposed key features, is an indication that things might yet go awry. If the pushback is merely done to remedy that, it would be a good thing, but it seems there are more.

They also add that one of the exploits they were trying to achieve was to make it fully waterproof. Being a device used for fitness, that is an essential capability. Either way, whether they accomplish that or not, it appears they still plan to release it this year.

As far as confirming or dispelling rumors, a Fitbit spokesperson said that they will not address any speculation at this point. They only acknowledged the interest, but stopped at that.

If anything, it looks like the company is trying to create a smartwatch that combines "general purposes, functionality, health and fitness, industrial design, and long battery life into one package," The Verge has learned. Given the current situation though, it may be hard to believe Fitbit can achieve that.

Nevertheless, the company has until fall to work things out. Until then, everyone is left to speculation.