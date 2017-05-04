Five Hundred Years of 'Sola Scriptura'

By Rod Anderson , CP Cartoonist

A prominent leader in the Southern Baptist Convention is clarifying what the often misunderstood Christian doctrine known as "Sola Scriptura" or "Scripture alone" actually means in this 500th anniversary year of the Reformation.

This Protestant theological distinctive holds that the Bible is not the only authority for life, but the only "final" and "ultimate" authority.

Read more at http://www.christianpost.com/news/what-is-sola-scriptura-russell-moore-explains-182226/

