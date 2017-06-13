'Fixer Upper' Chip and Joanna Gaines News: Couple Busy Filming Season Five; Chip Sports New Look

Season 4 of the popular home renovation show "Fixer Upper" has wrapped up, and work already begins for the fifth season of the show. Joanna Gaines has offered a glimpse into their progress in filming season 5, and fans could sneak a peek at Chip Gaines' new look.

Facebook/HGTV"Fixer Upper" stars Chip and Joanna Gaines shown in a promo page for a cover photo of HGTV's official Facebook page.

Joanna Gaines took to social media to share some scenes from the ongoing work of filming season 5 of the hit home make-over series. In one of her posts on the photo sharing site Instagram, Joanna posted a video of her husband while at a gas station.

The video, showing Chip Gaines pumping gas into their vehicle, was a slow motion clip of the home renovation enthusiast as he sports his new facial hair. Joanna was a bit low-key about gushing over her husband's new look as she added an admiring caption to the post.

"I was a bit secretive capturing this so I'm sorry @chippergaines but you look good getting gas," the "Fixer Upper" star wrote as the caption of her post, which has already gained just about a bit more than two million views according to Chron.

Chip Gaines is shown in the video in a plain white shirt and jeans while holding on to a gas nozzle at a gas station. Aside from a pair of sunglasses covering the upper half of his face, the lower half sports a trimmed, generous beard and mustache that gives him a bit of a scruffy look which is masculine at the same time.

The couple is currently hard at work together with the production team of "Fixer Upper" at putting together the fifth season run of the house remake show.

The upcoming season of the series is expected to launch on HGTV at a later date this year. Meanwhile, no specific premiere date for the new season has been announced as of this time.