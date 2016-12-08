'Fixer Upper' Season 5 Canceled or Renewed? Joanna Gaines Confirms Show's Return

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Fans of the hit HGTV series "Fixer Upper" no longer need to be worried about the show's return as Chip and Joanna Gaines have confirmed the renewal of the show for another season.

FACEBOOK/Fixer UpperJoanna Gaines has recently confirmed that 'Fixer Upper' will have a fifth season.

The indirect confirmation of "Fixer Upper" season 5 actually came last month when Joanna posted a photo of her and husband Chip on Instagram. In the image, it appears that the couple are headed out to go somewhere. However, it was the caption that grabbed the attention of fans.

Season five filming starts today!! I'm letting Chip drive today and he's real happy about that... #fixerupper @hgtv A photo posted by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Dec 8, 2016 at 12:10pm PST

"Season five filming starts today!! I'm letting Chip drive today and he's really happy about that... #fixerupper @hgtv," the caption reads.

Fans immediately expressed their joy for the couple, with one comment saying, "You truly shine as parents, as people, and all around being decent!!!"

One report notes that "Fixer Upper" usually airs new seasons during the cold months - around the end of November or early December - and the pattern has led fans to believe that "Fixer Upper" season 5 will premiere sometime November 2017.

Chip and Joanna have yet to address the speculations since Joanna did not give a release date for the show on her social media post. On the other hand, fans are happy that HGTV renewed the series for a new season.

It can be recalled that 2016 was a rough year for the Gaines couple. It was revealed in November that the pair was associated with the Antioch Community Church, a group that opposed homosexuality and same-sex marriage.

When the news emerged, HGTV released a statement saying that the network was not discriminating against people who identified as members of the LGBT community. The "Fixer Upper" couple did not comment on the issue.

Meanwhile, Starcasm notes that in recent years, the series has been premiering its new seasons on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. That was the case with the third and fourth installments of "Fixer Upper." The outlet points out that if HGTV decides to give the same premiere slot to the show, fans can expect the first episode of "Fixer Upper" season 5 to be aired on Nov. 28.