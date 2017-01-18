Flip or Flop's Christina and Tarek El Moussa's Divorce News Sees Spike In Ratings

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Following the news that Tarek El Moussa has filed for divorce from his wife, Christina, it appears that the divorce is doing good for the couple's reality show "Flip or Flop." Last Thursday's episode took the attention of millions, even toppling an NBA game's ratings.

FACEBOOK/Flip or Flop Tarek and Christina El Moussa of 'Flip or Flop' are divorcing after 7 years of marriage.

According to TMZ, the latest episode of "Flip or Flop" garnered over two million views. Second in place was an NBA game that took home 1.4 million views, while another NBA game followed behind at 1.2 million.

It appears that more fans are now interested in the divorcing couple after news broke out about their split. According to PEOPLE, Tarek filed for divorce in the first half of January and is requesting for spousal support from his wife of seven years.

In a statement that the "Flip or Flop" stars released to the outlet a month ago, it is said that Tarek and Christina had a misunderstanding six months earlier where the authorities had to intervene. No charges were filed and there was also no violence reported at that time.

There have been rumors over the past few weeks that Christina may have been getting too close to the family's contractor, Gary Anderson, which could have caused marital issues between the reality stars. However, Tarek took to Instagram and revealed that his focus is on co-parenting his kids with Christina.

"No matter the lies, innuendo, salacious gossip and 'fake news' that is thrown at me from irresponsible media outlets via anonymous sources, I will keep my focus on what matters most which is co-parenting our children and working hard on our business," he wrote.

Christina has yet to speak up about the rumors which suggest that she allegedly cheated on Tarek with Gary. However, the New York Daily News says Christina and Gary are now dating. Tarek, on the other hand, was previously linked to the El Moussas' nanny.

The "Flip or Flop" couple share two children, Taylor and Brayden.

"Flip or Flop" airs Thursdays on HGTV.