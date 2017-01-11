'Flip or Flop' News: Tarek El Moussa Files for Divorce Following Reports That Christina Was Caught Cheating

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"Flip or Flop" star Tarek El Moussa has reportedly filed for divorce from his wife Christina. His filing for divorce happened days after several reports mentioned that Christina had been allegedly caught cheating on him.

HGTVTarek and Christina El Moussa in an episode of "Flip or Flop" on HGTV.

Last Monday, Tarek's lawyer confirmed to PEOPLE that Tarek has filed for divorce a month after the couple told the same publication that they had already separated.

On Dec. 12, PEOPLE reported that Tarek and Christina had handed them a statement that said: "Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage. We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed."

The misunderstanding mentioned in the statement was an altercation that happened in their California home in May 2016. TMZ reported that 11 police officers and a helicopter were called to the couple's residence to respond to a report of a "possibly suicidal male with a gun."

According to the same TMZ report, the helicopter saw Tarek moments after they responded. The "Flip or Flop" star was seen on a hiking trail near their home. Tarek reportedly told the feds that he had no intention of hurting himself and that his weapon was meant for mountain lions and rattlesnakes.

From the December statement that the former couple issued to PEOPLE, they revealed that they underwent counseling and have decided to live separately while they tried to figure out and re-evaluate the future of their marriage.

By the looks of it, it seems like something between them is irreparable, considering that Tarek has now filed for divorce.

Just a few days ago, reports saying that Tarek had caught Christina cheating surfaced. InTouch said that a source told them that in May, "Tarek saw Christina's phone and [believed] there was some inappropriate texting going on between Christina and Gary [Anderson]."

Anderson is a real estate contractor and is reportedly Christina's current boyfriend. According to InTouch's source, Tarek's discovery of the "inappropriate text messages" was what led to the altercation that TMZ reported.

The former couple has yet to issue a statement following the divorce reports but Tarek recently shared a candid moment with their kids through his Instagram account which he captioned with the hashtag "luckiest man alive."