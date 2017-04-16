'Flip or Flop' Star Christina El Moussa News: Mother of Two Spends Easter With Children in Maui

Christina El Moussa is enjoying the single mom life in Maui with her two children, 6-year-old Taylor and 1-year-old Brayden.

Facebook/HGTVHGTV's 'Flip or Flop' starring Tarek and Christina El Moussa.

The "Flip or Flop" star took to her Instagram account to share photos of her Easter vacation on the Hawaiian island. One photo sees her posing with her daughter, who is sporting a cute bikini. Another one offers a glimpse at her drink of choice at 5 p.m. Some photos also show her kids enjoying themselves with an Easter bunny.

E! News also recently managed to snap a photo of El Moussa at the beach. The reality star can be seen rocking a two-piece bikini and sunglasses. By the looks of it, she just had a nice dip in the cool water, too.

"She's in Maui for the Success Path seminar. She's brought the kids [Taylor and Brayden] with her because it is their Spring Break," an insider told the media publication. "They had a great time celebrating Easter yesterday!"

Prior to their Hawaiian holiday, news broke that El Moussa was seeing Anaheim Ducks hockey player Nate Thompson. And while there was something there, Entertainment Tonight reports that their romance is apparently done.

"Nothing dramatic happened -- it was super casual from the start, and they were never an official couple to begin with," a source told the news outlet.

Thompson is not the first person El Moussa dated following her split from ex-husband Tarek who co-stars with her on HGTV's "Flip or Flop." Christina was previously linked to contractor Gary Anderson. However, she reportedly ended their relationship for personal reasons.

Despite their divorce, Christina and Tarek have apparently remained friendly, and their split was quite amicable to begin with. They are continuing to work on their HGTV show together and have even attended the same events. It is clear that the exes are keeping things civilized for the sake of their children.