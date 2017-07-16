Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor Standoff News: Undefeated Boxing Champ Brushes Off MMA Fighter's Racist Comments

Conor McGregor threw several racist comments to Floyd "Money" Mayweather Jr. during the first few days of the press conference tour for their upcoming fight in August, but the undefeated boxing champion remained unbothered by the insults.

Reuters/Lucy Nicholson Floyd Mayweather Jr. brushes off the racist comments given by Conor McGregor.

The world press conference tour for the upcoming fight between reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight Champion McGregor and undefeated five-division world champion Mayweather began at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, July 11, Forbes confirmed.

At the first of the four-day press conference, Mayweather and McGregor exchanged piercing stares and trash-talked with each other. Those who attended the conference though that Mayweather won the war on words.

"God don't make mistakes and God only made one thing perfect and that's my boxing record," Mayweather said to McGregor.

However, McGregor gave a few statements that came out as racist insults to Mayweather.

One of these comments is when McGregor said, "Dance for me, boy."

TMZ reported that referring to an African American as "boy" relates to the old times when slavery was still rampant in the country. The same applies to when a black man is told to "dance for me."

And though McGregor received a lot of negative reactions to his comment, he used the same statements on Mayweather on the following media event in Toronto, Canada, on Wednesday, July 12.

The mixed martial arts fighter even added that McGregor was illiterate and that he foolishly wasted his money on strippers. But Mayweather appeared unscathed by McGregor's taunts.

"Racism still exists but you know, I try to take something negative and turn it into something positive," the undefeated boxer told TMZ Sports. "A lot of people say that Conor McGregor is racist but I don't worry about that."

"It is what it is. He's entitled to feel how he wants to feel. I just want to stay in my zone and stay focused," Mayweather added, closing the issue about McGregor's racist statements.

Mayweather vs. McGregor will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Aug. 26.