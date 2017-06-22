Floyd Mayweather Jr. Vs. Conor McGregor News: Promotional Trailer Hypes Up Fight

A promotional trailer for the upcoming Floyd Mayweather Jr.-Conor McGregor boxing match is hyping up the fight even more.

Reuters/Joshua DahlA promotional trailer was released for the upcoming boxing fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor.

Mike Fight Promo released a "180 Million Dollar Dance" trailer to promote the upcoming boxing match between undefeated boxing champion "Money" Mayweather and UFC lightweight champion McGregor, happening in August in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The trailer features both contenders giving each other trash talk in a series of interviews. Based on the interviews, it was McGregor who initiated the fight.

In one of the interviews, with Conan O' Brien, the late-night show host asked McGregor what he would do if he ends up in the ring with Mayweather.

"If you're asking would I like to fight Floyd, I mean, who would not like to dance around the ring for $180 million?" the UFC champ teased. The following clip showed Mayweather responding to McGregor's answer and calling it a "total disrespect."

The series of interviews featuring them calling out each other finally led to both contenders committing to a boxing match.

UFC president Dana White shared (via CNN) that it came to a point that both Mayweather and McGregor's camps were persistently asked when the two contenders will finally meet in the ring.

"So as this thing continued to grow, I said: 'You know what? Conor wants it, he [Floyd] wants it and, apparently, everybody else wants it, let's do it,'" White said.

Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe said, "The impossible deal just got made."

Ellerbe believes that Mayweather will knock out McGregor in the fight, and added, "This will be the biggest fight ever in the history of two people throwing punches."

The Mayweather-McGregor boxing fight will happen on Aug. 26 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.