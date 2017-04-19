Former Australian PM Tony Abbott Says Christianity Has To Be Respected

Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott has said the Christian faith should be respected.

(Photo: Reuters/Olivia Harris)Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott says Christianity should be respected.

Speaking to Sky News, Mr. Abbott said Australians, regardless of religious affiliation, should learn to show respect for Christianity as the "inspiration" that led to the creation of modern-day Australia.

"We need to understand, whether we are people of faith of not, our civilization is unimaginable without the inspiration of the gospels," the former PM said.

He also stressed that the nation's democracy is anchored in Christian values.

"Our democratic approach to things is based on that insight that all of us are created with equal rights and dignity in the face of God, and our justice system is a secular reflection of that biblical notion to love you (sic) neighbor as you love yourself," Mr. Abbott said.

His comments follow closely after ISIS bomb attacks killed dozens of Coptic Christians in two Egypt churches during Palm Sunday services. He noted that even if people don't believe in the Christian faith, they should respect it.

"Whether we believe or not we at least need to respect for that which has been such an important cultural inspiration," Mr. Abbott said.

"We show fare more respect for other religions than we do for our own," he added.

Recognition of 'genocide'

Liberal MP Michael Sukkar recently called on parliament to recognize atrocities being done to Christians around the world as "genocide," accusing the Islamic State of waging a war on Christianity, Sky News reported earlier.

Mr. Sukkar, the MP for Deakin, noted that Christians make up only four percent of the Middle East, known as the cradle of Christianity.

"Christians are the most persecuted people in the world," Mr. Sukkar said.