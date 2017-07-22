Former Girls' Generation Member Jessica Jung to Make a Comeback in August

YouTube/SMTOWN A screenshot from the official music video of the song "Lion Heart" by Korean girl group "Girls' Generation"

If there is anything Korean pop fans are afraid of, it is the fact that there is always the possibility that the group of singers to whom they devote effort and time to support could break up at any moment. There is also the possibility that someone might leave, making the group a little less perfect than they were from the start. This is what happened to Girls' Generation, more fondly referred to as SNSD. Jessica Jung, one of their lead vocalists, parted ways back in 2014, but in commemoration of her 10th year as a singer, she has announced that she will be making a comeback.

Girls' Generation debuted back in 2007, and as much as fans would like it if they had stayed together through the years, Jung made the difficult decision to fly solo in order to pursue her dreams as a fashion designer. According to Korean Portal, shortly after the remaining members of the award-winning group announced that they will be making a comeback in August, Jung confirmed that she is planning to do the same in an interview held in Singapore.

Reports also indicate that she will begin filming her new music video on July 17, and fans are expecting to have her third mini album as a solo artist sometime in August. Girls' Generation will also be releasing something around the same time, sparking hopeful speculations of Jung coming back to join the group.

Furthermore, Jung also expressed in the same interview that her fashion line, Blanc & Eclare, will be releasing new items soon. There is no official date yet on the mentioned plans, but it seems that Jung will be busy in the next few months leading up to the 10th anniversary from when she debuted as a singer. Fans would love nothing more than to have SNSD whole again, but they are excited nonetheless.