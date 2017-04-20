Former NFL Star Aaron Hernandez Left No Suicide Note

The family of Aaron Hernandez is not convinced that the former NFL star committed suicide.

REUTERS/Dominick ReuterFormer NFL player Aaron Hernandez was found dead in an apparent suicide.

This Wednesday, Hernandez was found unresponsive in his cell at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts. He was hanging from a bed sheet in an apparent suicide.

According to Reuters, the state corrections commission said that the former New England Patriots star purposely barred anyone from coming into his cell and then hanged himself. A prison spokesman claimed, though, that he was not on a suicide watch and did not show any indication of self-harm.

Hernandez died several days after he was acquitted on a double murder charge. He was serving life imprisonment for a different crime at the time of his death.

In 2013, the football player allegedly shot Odin Lloyd and left him for dead in an industrial park near his North Attleboro home. Two men who were allegedly his accomplices, Carlos Ortiz and Ernest Wallace, are currently serving time in jail.

His lawyer, Jose Baez, said that Hernandez was not suicidal. According to him, his client was eager to prove his innocence in the Lloyd murder in a second appeal.

"There were no conversations or correspondence from Aaron to his family or legal team that would have indicated anything like this was possible. Aaron was looking forward to an opportunity for a second chance to prove his innocence," Baez said.

Likewise, Hernandez's former agent, Brian Murphy, is convinced he would never take his own life. The police found no suicide note from the 27-year-old former athlete. However, reports state, though, that he had a bible verse written on his forehead when he was found. It was John 3:16's "For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life."

Hernandez's family has reportedly called for an immediate probe. There is no word yet from the coroner who performed the autopsy but Baez also said that they intended to launch their own investigation on the matter.