'Forza Motorsport 5,' 'Oxenfree' and More Coming September 2017 to Xbox Games With Gold

Turn 10 Studios/Microsoft Promotional image for the 2013 game "Forza Motorsport 5."

Xbox Games with Gold subscribers are in for a huge treat, as Microsoft recently announced the free games that are set to arrive for the Xbox One and Xbox 360 consoles for the month of September. These include popular games like "Forza Motorsport 5" and "Oxenfree."

A few days ago, Microsoft confirmed that under its Games with Gold program, Xbox Live Gold subscribers would be able to download "Forza Motorsport 5," "Oxenfree," "Hydro Thunder Hurricane," and "Battlefield 3," next month, all for free. Subscribers can also play "Hydro Thunder Hurricane" and "Battlefield 3" on the Xbox One since they are both part of the Backward Compatibility roster.

Originally made available in November 2013, the popular racing game, "Forza Motorsport 5," will headline the mix of games which will be arriving next month. The game, which was initially released as an Xbox One launch title, will be playable for free for the whole month of September. It has a regular retail price of $39.99 and comes with a Top Gear downloadable content pack, thus gamers will be getting 10 more vehicles.

Another popular game joining "Forza Motorsport 5" is the indie teenage adventure game developed by Night School Studio, titled "Oxenfree." This dialogue-driven game is currently available for $19.99 but it will be downloadable for free for Xbox Live Gold subscribers starting Sept. 16 until Oct. 15.

Meanwhile, the follow-up to the original aquatic racing game that was launched in 2010 on Xbox Live Arcade, "Hydro Thunder Hurricane," will be available for free for the first half of September. For the latter part of the month, subscribers may download EA Dice's modern military shooter "Battlefield 3" for free. Both games are supported by the console's Backward Compatibility feature.

After availing of the free titles for September 2017, subscribers may have to wait for a few months or more before the arrival of the Xbox One X on Nov. 7.