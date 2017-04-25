Fox News Anchor Sean Hannity Sexual Harassment Allegations News: Hannity Denies Claims

Another Fox News anchor is in midst of controversy. Sean Hannity is currently being accused of harassing a former Fox guest.

(Photo: Reuters/Mike Segar)Sean Hannity posing for a photograph as he sits on his show's set.

Just a few days after Fox let go of one of its well-known announcers, Bill O'Reilly, another anchor from the network is now facing accusations. A woman stepped forward claiming that Hannity sexually harassed her.

The complainant is a lawyer named Debbie Schlussel who once appeared on Fox as a guest. She sat with Pat Campbell for an interview on his show, "Pat Campbell Show," and spilled the beans.

There, she revealed she was troubled when Hannity invited her to his hotel after she appeared as a guest on his show. After she declined his invitation, Schlussel said she was banned from appearing on the show.

She also mentioned Hannity's executive producer, Bill Shine. Schlussel revealed that both Hannity and Shine mistreated her. She said the two even "head faked" her and said they are "going to double team."

After Schlussel's revelation on the radio show, she then took to Twitter to continue her assertions against the host. In her post, she said that the conservative political commentator was even angered when she changed her hair color from blonde and argued about the size of her pants.

In spite of the reports against him, Hannity debunked the issue. The Fox news anchor said Schlussel's accusations are purely fallacious, as per NBCNews.com.

Hannity also revealed that it is not the first time that the complainant accused him. He said Schlussel has already made a lot of proven false accusations against him in the past. He added that he is not the only one Schlussel attacked but also people whom she "disagrees with."

The announcer said he believes that Schlussel is only doing this to halt people "with conservative views" from voicing out. He added he will likely file a lawsuit against her.