'Friday the 13th: The Game' News: Multiplayer Part of the Game Arrives Today, Jason to Have Six Different Looks

"Friday the 13th: The Game" multiplayer portion is finally hitting store shelves today, and one of the things that fans can expect from the game adaptation of the movie franchise is that it will feature Jason wearing different costumes based on his look in six different movies.

Facebook/Friday the 13th: The GameThe multiplayer part of "Friday the 13th: The Game" arrives today.

"Friday the 13th: The Game" started as a Kickstarter project, eventually raising $1.1 million from the public. After the game went live in 2015, it will finally arrive today and offer the kind of gaming entertainment expected of it, as based on the events in different movies.

It has been learned that "Friday the 13th: The Game" will be true to the elements of several movie versions where it is based on, including the costumes of Jason. Reportedly, Jason will be garbed in outfits based on "Friday the 13th Part II," "Friday the 13th, Part III," Friday the 13th, Part VI: Jason Lives," "Friday the 13th, Part VII: New Blood," "Friday the 13th, Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan," and "Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday."

With these six costume choices, it goes without saying that players of "Friday the 13th: The Game" will not be limited to seeing Jason garbed in one costume only and have the choice to customize his look in the game based on their favorite "Friday the 13th" movie.

"Friday the 13th: The Game" is a third-person multiplayer horror game wherein one of the players will have to play the role of Jason. The players' survival is solely dependent on their ability to hide from Jason or work as a team so they can escape.

The game was originally meant to be called "Slasher Vol 1: Summer Camp." However, when Gun Media got the rights to "Friday the 13th," it was eventually decided to have its title changed to "Friday the 13th: The Game" as it adapts some events from the horror movie classic.

"Friday the 13th: The Game" multiplayer arrives on the Xbox One, PlayStation, and the PC today for a price of $40 only.

The single-player version of the game is set to arrive this summer.