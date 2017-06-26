'Friday the 13th: The Game' Tips, Tricks: Free Xbox DLC Released, Ways to Avoid Getting Killed Revealed

One month after its release, Gun Media's survival horror video game "Friday the 13th: The Game," developed by IllFonic, continues to be talked about online.

Facebook/Fridaythe13thGame"Friday the 13th: The Game" is a third-person horror, survival game where one can play as a teen counselor or as Jason Voorhees.

The game had an unremarkable debut after players who opted to buy it as soon as its release discovered that the servers were down. Gun Media immediately released an apology and promised to roll out an expansion pack for free to make up for the lost time.

The DLC, which was scheduled to go live from June 23 to 25 for PlayStation 4 and PC users, featured a Retro Jason Skin that can be interchanged with Jason Part 3. Players were able to download the free content on Wednesday, June 21. However, Xbox One players had to wait a little longer before they got their free DLC update.

According to the explanation posted on the game's Facebook page, the certification for the Retro Jason patch for Xbox One did not receive its approval because of the instability of the new content as well as a memory leak issue. Yet the game developers managed to fix the problem and released the free DLC for Xbox One on Thursday, June 22.

Meanwhile, other reports shared several advanced tips and tricks that could help players defeat the game's resident antagonist, Jason Voorhees.

One of the tips mentioned is to become more aware about some of the areas in the game's map. These key locations normally hide several important items like flaregun, shotgun, and a radio. Although it might be tempting for players to drop by the areas as soon as they reach it, reports suggest that they should wait for a few minutes after the match starts.

Another important tip is to stay out of the boat since Jason can easily knock a player out in the middle of the waters, and this could immediately kill them.