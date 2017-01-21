'Frozen 2' News and Updates: Fans Still Hoping for a 'Tarzan' Crossover Despite Co-Director's Earlier Remarks

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

As fans around the world wait for more details about the plot of "Frozen 2," theories and rumors keep emerging online. One of the most popular and highly praised theories that emerged last year was the alleged connection between Arendelle's King and Queen and "Tarzan."

FACEBOOK/Frozen'Frozen 2' is expected to arrive sometime late 2018.

Co-director Chris Buck previously told MTV that in his "little head, Anna and Elsa's brother is Tarzan... that's my fun little world."

Buck's remarks should have put a stop to the theory about Queen Elsa and Princess Anna having a long-lost brother named "Tarzan." However, it appears that fans are still holding on to hope for a potential "Tarzan" crossover in "Frozen 2." Recent reports suggest that there are still moviegoers who are looking forward to a big reveal in the highly anticipated sequel.

The rumors started when Buck himself made up a story during a Reddit AMA in 2015. The "Frozen" co-director said that after the King and Queen of Arendelle were lost at sea, they found themselves on a jungle's shores. Soon, a "baby boy" was born. Elsa and Anna's parents then made a tree house but they were later devoured by a leopard.

While Buck has already clarified his statements and theories about the potential plot for "Frozen 2," he said that fans can also make up their own stories. For Buck, these theories are acceptable as long as these are linked to other Disney movies. On the other hand, this does not mean that Buck will decide to apply the theories in the upcoming "Frozen" sequel.

Meanwhile, there's still no news regarding the development for "Frozen 2." Last year, Kristen Bell told IGN that production has not yet kicked off for the film. She added that the team isn't really rushing to complete the script.

"They are not rushing the script... They're making it as perfect as they need it to be and we're on all call to start recording whenever," the actress explained.

"Frozen 2" is slated for release sometime late 2018.