'Frozen 2' Release Date, Plot Rumors: Anna Discovers Fire Powers?

Fans of "Frozen" will have to wait two years to see the sequel to the highly successful Disney animated musical fantasy film.

Facebook/DisneyFrozen2'Frozen 2' will be released on Nov. 27, 2019.

As far as spoilers go, the fans may reportedly expect a powerful duet from Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel, who will reprise the roles of sisters Anna and Elsa. The princess and Queen of Arendelle will be back to continue their story as they once again embark in an epic adventure.

Previously, it has been revealed that the sequel would shed a new light on the original plot and make viewers understand the parts which were purposely left unexplored.

"We're working hard on it. We're in the development writing process and are very excited by it. Like all movies, it will evolve. ... Now that we've been involved in it for a while, what's exciting is it feels like it builds on the first movie. You understand things better in the first movie after you've seen the sequel," producer Peter Del Vecho told Entertainment Weekly in March.

Meanwhile, there have been a lot of discussions as to who will be the next villain in the story. Many were taken aback when Prince Hans of the Southern Isles eventually revealed his true colors to Elsa and Anna. He wanted a kingdom of his own and planned to marry either of the royal sisters to get what he wanted.

However, according to Blasting News, the surprise antagonist in "Frozen 2" will likely be Anna, who will reportedly discover her hidden powers.

Based on the speculation, if Elsa's power is ice, her younger sister will have the power to control fire. It is not thoroughly inconceivable that Elsa and Anna will fight again. After all, they have a history of misunderstanding each other's motives. Anna may be convinced by someone evil enough that she deserves to be queen and that Elsa is a nuisance who must be eliminated.

"Frozen 2" will hit cinemas on Nov. 27, 2019.