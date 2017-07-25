'Fuller House' Season 3 Air Date, Spoilers: Road Trip Ahead; Gia's Daughter Makes First Appearance?

The Tanner-Fuller family is going on a road trip in "Fuller House" season 3. A young cast member is also joining the show and she has links to an old character.

Facebook/FullerHouseNetflix "Fuller House" season 3 will feature a road trip and a family vacation in a faraway place.

As filming for "Fuller House" season 3 gets underway, Candace Cameron Bure (DJ Tanner-Fuller) revealed that the family will be heading off on a vacation. In an interview via Moviefone, Bure said that they will be filming an "episode on the road."

"I can't tease yet where that's at, but it's going to be a very big trip," Bure said. "It's not Disney World. It's farther."

It's still unclear if the show's legacy cast members — John Stamos (Uncle Jesse), Bob Saget (Danny Tanner), David Coulier (Joey) and Lori Loughlin (Becky) — will be joining the road trip. They, however, remain part of the production and will appear in some episodes like in the last two seasons.

Saget assured viewers "Fuller House" season 3 will be another good installment. He acknowledged that Bure and her co-stars Jodie Sweetin (Stephanie Tanner) and Andrea Barber (Kimmy Gibler) have done an "amazing job" carrying the show as main leads.

The upcoming season will also introduce young actress Landry Bender. Speculations are that her character, Rocki, is the daughter of Stephanie's frenemy Gia (Marla Sokoloff).

The theme for the new season will center on summer holidays. Viewers should also expect to see Sweetin holding crutches for a few episodes as she had an actual accident and hurt her leg just before filming.

"They have to write it in. It's going to be written in," Bure told E! News.

"I can only be a houseplant in so many episodes where I'm just stuck somewhere," Sweetin joked.

Netflix announced that "Fuller House" season 3 will premiere on the 30th anniversary of "Full House." The first nine episodes will drop on the streaming platform on Friday, Sept. 22.

Season 3 was commissioned for a total of 18 episodes, up from the usual 13-episode order. Netflix has no confirmed date for "Fuller House" season 3 part 2 for now.