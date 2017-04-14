'Fuller House' Season 3 Release Date News: Upcoming Installment to Premiere First Part on Sept. 22
"Fuller House" fans will be happy to know that the first part of the third season already has a release date--and it is on a very special day, too.
Actress Candace Cameron Bure took to her Instagram to share the big news. "Mark your calendars for September 22nd," she wrote, as she revealed that "Fuller House" will premiere part one of its third season on the 30th anniversary of the original "Full House." The actress accompanied the announcement with a throwback photo of the cast.
The first half of the upcoming season will consist of nine episodes. Bure previously teased that the premiere episode of season 3 is unbelievable.
"The first episode is going to be like, insane," the actress told Entertainment Tonight earlier this year. "I can't even believe what the writers came up with."
Bure also revealed at the time that the general theme of the new season was going to be "summer fun," and that they were hoping to get Ryan Gosling to appear as a guest. Of course, nothing has been set in stone yet.
Actress Jodie Sweetin broke her ankle and tibia earlier this year, and the injury has been written into the story of season 3. Bure and Sweetin revealed as much when they spoke to E! News. However, they did not share how the writers planned to incorporate it into the storyline.
"It's going to be written in," Bure shared. "There's no hiding that I can't walk," Sweetin added.
In April, actor John Stamos shared a photo of the cast back on set to film season 3. Based on the caption, he seemed very excited about production beginning. The photo featured characters Uncle Joey (Dave Coulier), Stephanie (Sweetin), D.J. (Bure), Danny (Bob Saget), Kimmy (Andrea Barber) and Uncle Jesse (Stamos).
Fans have less than three months of waiting to go before they get their "Fuller House" fix. The first part will premiere on Sept. 22 on Netflix.