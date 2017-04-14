'Fuller House' Season 3 Release Date News: Upcoming Installment to Premiere First Part on Sept. 22

"Fuller House" fans will be happy to know that the first part of the third season already has a release date--and it is on a very special day, too.

Facebook/FullerHouseNetflix'Fuller House' season 3 will premiere its first part on Sept. 22 on Netflix.

Actress Candace Cameron Bure took to her Instagram to share the big news. "Mark your calendars for September 22nd," she wrote, as she revealed that "Fuller House" will premiere part one of its third season on the 30th anniversary of the original "Full House." The actress accompanied the announcement with a throwback photo of the cast.