'Future Man' Air Date, News: 'Hunger Games' Star Josh Hutcherson Talks About New Sci-Fi Comedy Show

"Hunger Games" star Josh Hutcherson has a new TV show, which will debut on Hulu this fall. Called "Future Man," the sci-fi comedy series is executive produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Josh Hutcherson is an unlikely hero in Hulu's "Future Man."

Hutcherson plays a janitor named Josh Futterman who works at a research laboratory for sexually transmitted diseases. After work, he spends his time playing the video game "Cybergeddon" until he claims the highest score.

One day, the janitor gets a visit from the future from Tiger (Eliza Coupe) and Wolf (Derek Wilson). They are warriors who believe Josh is the messiah who will save the world and it's all because of his achievements in "Cybergeddon."

The show's creators would like to make it clear that "Future Man" is not a spoof despite its premise. The show's plot twist was inspired by movies like "Terminator" and "Back to the Future" and the writers thought it would be a good premise for a sci-fi comedy.

Hutcherson told Entertainment Weekly that some references and quips on the show might be full-on geek for viewers "that maybe seven people will get." He added, "There's certain weapons we use that are some deep 'Star Trek' weaponry that my grandma, who's a hardcore Trekkie, would know."

Hulu ordered "Future Man" for a 13-episode run back in September 2016. Each episode will run for a half-hour. Ariel Shaffir, Kyle Hunter and Howard Overman wrote the episodes while Rogen and Goldberg also served as directors.

Meanwhile, tragedy struck the filming of "Future Man" when Glenne Headly, who played the janitor's mom Dianne, died in June. Headly finished five episodes but her part will reportedly not be recast.

Hutcherson posted a tribute to his TV mom on his Instagram following her death.

Meanwhile, Hulu announced that "Future Man" will premiere Tuesday, Nov. 14. The show also stars Haley Joel Osment (Dr. Stu Camillo), Keith David (Dr. Kornish) and Ed Begley Jr. (Gabe Futterman).