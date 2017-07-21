'Future Man' Air Date, News: 'Hunger Games' Star Josh Hutcherson Talks About New Sci-Fi Comedy Show
"Hunger Games" star Josh Hutcherson has a new TV show, which will debut on Hulu this fall. Called "Future Man," the sci-fi comedy series is executive produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.
Hutcherson plays a janitor named Josh Futterman who works at a research laboratory for sexually transmitted diseases. After work, he spends his time playing the video game "Cybergeddon" until he claims the highest score.
One day, the janitor gets a visit from the future from Tiger (Eliza Coupe) and Wolf (Derek Wilson). They are warriors who believe Josh is the messiah who will save the world and it's all because of his achievements in "Cybergeddon."
The show's creators would like to make it clear that "Future Man" is not a spoof despite its premise. The show's plot twist was inspired by movies like "Terminator" and "Back to the Future" and the writers thought it would be a good premise for a sci-fi comedy.
Hutcherson told Entertainment Weekly that some references and quips on the show might be full-on geek for viewers "that maybe seven people will get." He added, "There's certain weapons we use that are some deep 'Star Trek' weaponry that my grandma, who's a hardcore Trekkie, would know."
Hulu ordered "Future Man" for a 13-episode run back in September 2016. Each episode will run for a half-hour. Ariel Shaffir, Kyle Hunter and Howard Overman wrote the episodes while Rogen and Goldberg also served as directors.
Meanwhile, tragedy struck the filming of "Future Man" when Glenne Headly, who played the janitor's mom Dianne, died in June. Headly finished five episodes but her part will reportedly not be recast.
Hutcherson posted a tribute to his TV mom on his Instagram following her death.
I only knew the talented, empathetic, loving, beautiful Glenne Headly for a short time. She was powerful and strong and hilarious. Her eyes brought to life so many amazing characters over the years and her love brought to life a beautiful family. I'm gonna miss her presence, her smile, and the way she made me feel like her son before, between, and after they called action and cut. Grab onto those who make you feel loved. My heart is broken today and I can only imagine what those closest to her are going through. My broken heart goes out to all of you as well. This is a photo of my home. Kentucky. I love my family and friends so much. I hope you all feel it. With lead hearts we are going to celebrate the irreplaceable Glenne Headly. LOVE.
Meanwhile, Hulu announced that "Future Man" will premiere Tuesday, Nov. 14. The show also stars Haley Joel Osment (Dr. Stu Camillo), Keith David (Dr. Kornish) and Ed Begley Jr. (Gabe Futterman).