Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Stopped by Security During Greece Vacation

(Photo: Instagram/gabunion) Featured is a photo of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade taken from the former's Instagram account.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union were trying to take the ultimate anniversary snap until security officers stopped them.

Wade and Union were recently spotted in Mykonos, Greece while celebrating their three-year anniversary as a married couple. The pair was having a good time, as seen in the series of images shared by Union on her Instagram account.

One video posted by the "Being Mary Jane" star shows her sitting on Wade's shoulders as they both posed for a photo. However, their moment together was cut short when two security officers walked up from both sides to ask them to stop what they are doing. "When they don't want you to be great... #WadeWorldTour #Summer2017 #mykonos," Union wrote in the caption.

Union and Wade tied the knot on Aug. 2014 in Miami, Florida. Their family consists of Union's stepsons 14-year-old Zaire Blessing, 9-year-old Zion Malachi Airamis, 3-year-old Xavier Zechariah, along with Wade's teenage nephew, Dahveon.

The actress is best known for her role in "Bring It On," in which she flaunted her strong physique while playing the role of a cheerleader. In a recent interview, she revealed that she likes to eat healthy to maintain her slim figure. When asked out about her workout routine, Union said she is not a gym freak.

"I do not. I'm not one of those people, like, 'I can't start my day without it.' Nope," she told Health. "I can actually start my day beautifully, sleeping in, eating some pancakes," she continued.

Although she is not a fitness buff, Union admitted that she still makes sure she gets enough exercise given the history of diabetes and heart disease in her family. She also mentioned that being in the spotlight is another motivating factor for her to work out.

"Between fearing health issues and fearing 'Stars, they're just like us! Look at their cellulite!' — that keeps me in the gym," she continued.