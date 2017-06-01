Gal Gadot Works Out 'Wonder Woman'-style With Conan O'Brien

"Wonder Woman" has been getting rave reviews so far, with Gal Gadot being praised for her performance as the titular superhero. However, the actress did more than just acting in order to do her role justice.

Gadot went through a lot of intensive training in order to get in fighting shape for her turn as Diana Prince, the Amazonian warrior princess also known as Wonder Woman. In fact, it took her more or less half a year to physically prepare for the part.

This much was revealed by Gadot herself while helping talk show host Conan O'Brien work out in a video. The Israeli actress joined O'Brien at a Warner Bros. soundstage littered with workout equipment.

"Six months prior to the shoot, I had to do a lot of gym work and martial arts," Gadot informed O'Brien, who then pointed out that he only had half an hour to do the same.

But Gadot is not entirely new to the action scene as she previously trained in the Israeli army. "That's probably where it all began," the actress said.

The two were then joined by Gadot's trainer and they proceeded to start with a basic kick. After that, they began training with fake swords, shields and even donned Wonder Woman's metal cuffs at one point. When he failed to impress Gadot, O'Brien put on his own comical superhero costume, but it was clear that there can only be one true Wonder Woman between the two of them.

"Wonder Woman," which flies into U.S. theaters on June 2, has been getting a lot of positive early reviews from critics. The film holds a 92 percent fresh rating from Rotten Tomatoes at the moment. Meanwhile, on Metacritic, the movie now has a score of 75, which indicates "generally favorable reviews" from 38 critics.

